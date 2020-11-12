Even colder air moving in...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FLIRTIN' WITH NORMAL... Our normal high temperature right now is around 50 degrees, and as you can see we’ll be below that a little more than half the time, and above that the rest of the 10 day outlook. A couple of strong cold fronts will be coming through...one later tonight with some showers and much colder air for Friday. The next will come Saturday night with periods of rain, and then falling temperatures on Sunday. We could even see some flakes by Sunday night. A bit milder air should come back for 2 or 3 days later next week...

Tonight: Dry evening, then cloudy with showers around overnight. Low: 36, Wind: S 7-14

Friday: Maybe a shower in spots early, otherwise much chillier and becoming sunnier. High: 41, Wind: NW 8-16

Friday night: Mostly clear and quite cold. Low: 25

Saturday: Sunshine early, then cloudy. Showers arriving early in the evening. High: 47

