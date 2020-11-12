COVID cases climb in Elkhart and hospitals are making room

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Coronavirus cases continue to spike across the country, and here at home that means hospitals are stretched while trying to care for COVID patients.

Elkhart General Hospital is being pushed to the limit, which means that they’re creating more space for patients and expanding their size on the fly to get people the care they need.

“The situation in the community is worsening. So we fully expect that we’re going to need even more capacity than what we have right now because there will be more patients next week that will need care for coronavirus than there are today,” Dr. Michelle Bache says. She is VP of Medical Affairs at Elkhart General Hospital

The latest numbers from the state say Elkhart is at 412 new cases in the county.

“I’ve been in health care 23 years and I’ve never seen anything like this," Dr. Bache says.

Beacon Health says that at the moment this story is published the hospital has around 200 beds; almost half of those are coronavirus cases, with 91 confirmed cases and 5 suspicious cases.

“We’ve been pretty aggressive at expanding areas of the hospital, so areas that haven’t been used for patient care because this is much higher than the normal census that we would run," Dr. Bache says.

Making adjustments as recent as this week.

“We opened up another 12 bed unit on Monday.”

Just hoping to keep enough space.

“We’re not diverting right now but we’re not really in a situation where we can accept transfers in from other places.”

So far Elkhart General says they have enough ventilators for COVID-19 patients, but as cases grow, supplies could get tight. Common community spread is the cause for climbing cases.

“I know the health department has been pretty aggressively looking at contact tracing and trying to figure out where these cases are coming from and the message is it’s really not anyone place, its everything that is contributing," Dr. Bache says.

With the holidays around the corner, it’s important to stay safe, avoid those large gatherings, and stop the spread before the spread puts a stop to everything.

“We’re definitely seeing our positivity continuing to increase, we set another record today for the number of cases. So again despite our efforts we are still getting worse.”

Dr. Bache says she’s hopeful that a vaccine will roll out later this month, and help to get the herd immunity to a high enough level that the spread will at least slow and take some of the pressure of the local hospitals.

