Advertisement

COVID-19 cases skyrocket in Michigan

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WNDU) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan is in the midst of a second wave of coronavirus and in the worst part of the pandemic to date.

There have been over 200,000 COVID-19 cases in Michigan since the pandemic began and cases are on the rise. The governor says if we do not take action, the state could see a record-high number of deaths come Christmas.

Of course, the holidays will look different this year. While it is not recommended to spend the holidays with people outside your household. If you do plan on traveling this Thanksgiving, start isolating now.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov Holcomb
Indiana Governor announces new targeted restrictions
St. Joseph County Council Passes Amended Face Mask Ordinance
St. Joseph County Council Passes Amended Face Mask Ordinance
Khan owned and operated IOI, a seemingly successful payroll firm based in Elkhart County,...
16 News Now Investigates: Waiting for Payday
SJHS is seeing a dramatic increase in the number of Covid-19 patients.
St. Joseph Health System overcapacity, staffing strained due to Covid-19
According to Berrien County Health Officer Nicki Britten, local hospitals could potentially run...
Local hospitals running out of health care workers as COVID-19 cases surge

Latest News

He was a leader of the new generation of white supremacists in the U.S., and a partial founder...
Former white supremacist leader and Warsaw resident dies
Thanksgiving travel
Officials recommend quarantine before spending Thanksgiving with family
File Video: "Closed" sign.
Berrien County Sheriff’s Office closed
Goshen schools go all virtual