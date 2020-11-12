COVID-19 cases skyrocket in Michigan

Mich. (WNDU) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan is in the midst of a second wave of coronavirus and in the worst part of the pandemic to date.

There have been over 200,000 COVID-19 cases in Michigan since the pandemic began and cases are on the rise. The governor says if we do not take action, the state could see a record-high number of deaths come Christmas.

Of course, the holidays will look different this year. While it is not recommended to spend the holidays with people outside your household. If you do plan on traveling this Thanksgiving, start isolating now.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.