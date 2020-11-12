Advertisement

Corbett testifies in murder trial

By Mark Peterson
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An accused murderer today was called a “cool cucumber.”

In Goshen, Winston Corbett chose to testify on his own behalf.

Corbett spent an hour and forty minutes on the stand and kept calm despite the prosecutions attempts to rattle him, with a play by play description of the murder of James Miller.

Winston Corbett was just 16 years old at the time of the crime, a high school junior he was the second eldest of three children living at home with his mom and dad.

While Corbett said his weekends in 2011 were all alike as he played video and card games with friends.

The prosecution focused on the five years Corbett spent earning a black belt in Taekwondo

Implying those skills served him well in the brutal beating and stabbing death of Goshen College professor James Miller in October of 2011.

The case is circumstantial.

Corbett’s DNA was allegedly found in the Miller home.

Today he offered a possible explanation, saying he did some door to door activities like fundraising and survey work at the time.

The trial is in its eighth day and went to the jury at the end of Thursday.

