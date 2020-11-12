Advertisement

Brian Kelly isn't teaching any history lessons this week ahead of Boston College game

Kelly says there were no history lessons this week. He just wanted to let his team know Boston College isn’t going to take it easy
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is fresh off of a win over No. 1 Clemson as the Fighting Irish topped the Tigers 47-40 in double overtime.

The last time the Irish beat the No. 1 team in the country was 1993. The following week, Notre Dame fell to Boston College.

Following it’s first win over 1 No. 1 in 27 years, guess who Notre Dame plays this week - Boston College.

In 1993, it looked like Notre Dame would be on the way to another national championship game until David Gordon broke Irish hearts with the 41-yard game-winning field goal.

But in 1993, no player on this Notre Dame team was even born yet.

Kelly says there were no history lessons this week. He just wanted to let his team know Boston College isn’t going to take it easy.

“We talk about much more in terms of how we are preparing for a team that is a really good football team," Kelly said. "Certainly, you are the No. 2 team in the country, you have a target on your back. That’s really much more relevant than the historical significance of the game.”

Speaking of the history of this game, in the Brian Kelly era, even if you throw out the vacated win from 2012, the Fighting Irish are 6-0 against Boston College.

Kickoff for the 2020 Notre Dame-Boston College game is set for 3:30 PM on Saturday on ABC.

