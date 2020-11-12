Advertisement

Braden Lenzy still expected to have a role when he returns from injury

Kelly believes Lenzy will still have a role when he makes his return on November 27th against North Carolina
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Brian Kelly said there were two players who could possibly miss this upcoming game against Boston College.

Kelly announced today one of those players is out, the other is in.

Fighting Irish wide receiver Javon McKinley entered concussion protocol at the end of the Clemson game but Kelly says his wide out will be a ‘full go’ for Saturday. He’s expected to be cleared on Thursday.

As for wide receiver Braden Lenzy, Kelly said there was a shot he could play this week, but he will not. This will be the third consecutive game Lenzy will miss due to a hamstring strain.

Despite missing action in four ball games this season, Kelly believes Lenzy will still have a role when he makes his return on November 27th against North Carolina.

“Braden Lenzy, when he is healthy, can still be an important part of what we are doing," Kelly said. "His role will be one where we are going to have to accentuate him within the other established players. We certainly can use his big play ability and he can help our football team when he’s healthy. There’s no doubt. We’ll carve out a role that makes us a better football team with him on the field.”

As for which Domers could be out against Boston College due to CVOID-19 after the fans stormed the field on Saturday following the Clemson game, the test results will be released later on Thursday.

However, Kelly did say he does not expect anyone on the travel roster to be out for that reason.

