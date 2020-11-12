Advertisement

Boil water advisory update for Benton Harbor residents

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - An update for Benton Harbor residents.

Last week Benton Harbor residents were put under a boil water advisory after health officials discovered there was a chemical feed interruption in the treatment process, which possibly caused bacterial contamination in the water system.

The City of Benton Harbor staff and partners say have been working around the clock and are moving in the right direction to get this under control.

For example, they are monitoring plant readings, taking water samples and are increasing chlorine levels.

City officials are expected to give a full report tomorrow.

