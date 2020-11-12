Advertisement

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office closed

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The records lobby in the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office in Saint Joseph and Niles will be closed to the public in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Obtaining a gun purchases permit, sex offender registration updates, and fingerprinting are all postponed.

But gun sales records and licenses to purchase can be mailed when they’re completed.

