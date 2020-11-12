Beacon healthcare workers struggling to meet the COVID demand

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Beacon Health System shared how healthcare workers are handling the surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We all thought it was going to be one month, two months, three months at the most; that we would all chip in and get through it and that it would be over and we would move on. Now we are eight months, nine months into it,” said Memorial Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Dale Patterson.

Patterson said his team is stretched thin and are exhausted.

“I have been in healthcare for over 20 years and this is hands down the hardest time I have ever seen," Patterson said.

Beacon has had to cut other services, like cancer screenings and surgeries, to meet the COVID demand.

At last check, Patterson said Beacon is currently caring for over 160 COVID patients.

Beacon is also seeing deaths on a daily basis.

“We know it’s been controversial and that people have a lot of different opinions, but this is real. We are in the middle of a crisis and it is about to become a catastrophe," Patterson said.

ICU beds are also becoming an issue.

Patterson said he is afraid Beacon may run out of resources if more and more people continue to get infected.

“And I really do believe that the majority of people are trying to do the right thing, and they do care about other people, but there are some people who have misguided ideas...What I would say is that the people who are leaving here, that are dying everyday, people who are on a ventilator, those are real people, and it could be anyone in our community," Patterson said.

Patterson said he thinks this virus will go on for another six to nine months.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.