Wednesday’s Child: Teen loves the great outdoors

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now’s Wednesday’s Child segments feature the story of a foster child in need of adoption. Among the children needing permanent homes: hundreds of teenagers. Teens like Emma.

Emma is a 16-year-old girl who loves to be outdoors.

“I like being outside,” said Emma. “I’m a very outdoorsy person. I’m very family-oriented person.”

Emma is tired of living in foster care and wants to connect with a family who will want to adopt her.

“I want a family. I don’t want to keep going places, because I’ve done that way too much in my life. So I just want to stay in one place and just stay there,” explained Emma.

Emma has been in and out of foster care since she was nine years old.

“Since my mom died, I’ve been in foster care three different times,” said Emma. “I feel like life could be very happy if I could find a family and stick with a family.”

She’s hoping a family will help her reach her goals. She knows what she wants to be when she grows up.

“I want to be a vet or a canine officer,” said Emma. “I just want a really strong dog.” Emma is a strong young lady and wants people to give foster teenagers a chance. “I feel like it’s important because they want someone to love them,” said Emma. “If someone were able to adopt them they would feel so much happier.”

As for school, Emma likes choir. She’s good at volleyball and basketball.

Click here for more information on Emma and Indiana’s Adoption Program.

