Team Red, White & Blue hosts annual Veterans Day workout

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Local veterans and civilians gathered Wednesday morning for a special workout at Anytime Fitness in Mishawaka.

WOD for Warriors is hosted every year by Team Red, White & Blue, an organization helping veterans fight PTSD, isolation and depression through physical activity.

Veterans and civilians across the country are able to participate in the workout, compete for prizes and raise funds for America’s veterans.

The workout consists of five different exercises, each representing a different branch of the military.

“It’s sacrificing a little bit of our time on this one day a year, you know, just to pay it forward and try to remember those that have fallen before us,” said Lt. Gordy Holloway of the U.S. Coast Guard.

“It really is just a great way to say ‘thank you,’ and there are so many ways that you can show up and support our veterans,” said Christina Monroe, Indiana state coordinator for Team RWB.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.