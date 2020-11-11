Starke County veterans honored

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A dedication ceremony was held for the Starke County Veterans War Memorial.

The plaza features names of about 100 fallen Starke County soldiers that are etched in granite who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, all of those soldiers' names were read out loud at today’s dedication.

About 100 people were in attendance.

