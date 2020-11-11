St. Joseph County Council Passes Amended Face Mask Ordinance

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The. St. Joseph County Council passed an amended face mask ordinance at a meeting Tuesday.

Now it goes to the commissioners for a vote.

“Very pleased. The elected leaders did the right thing this evening,” said Health Officer with the St. Joseph County Department of Health Bob Einterz.

“I am glad that this ordinance passed tonight. It’s long overdue. I am more concerned that we waited an additional 30 days,” said St. Joseph County Council Member Mark Catanzarite.

The health department would have the authority to fine businesses if they are not complying with the mask order that went into effect in May.

The ordinance would require people to wear masks when they cannot physical distance, especially indoors.

This ordinance has raised opposition.

The health department said it made changes to the ordinance, like revising the language, based on community feedback.

“If a mask ordinance is going to be in place, I would have loved to see it have a religious exemption, but I know a lot of people worked very hard on this. It’s at least good to see some of the language changed, and lessened a little bit, to give some additional options in the future,” said Pastor of Nfluence Church Lucas Miles.

“We’ve addressed a lot of the concerns that have been raised in the past. The amended version includes a time limit to it, so it will go until April of next year. At that time the council can either extend it or resend it. That will be up to the council, hopefully based on input from the department of health," said Deputy Health Officer with the St. Joseph County Department of Health, Dr. Mark Fox.

The health department said it is confident it will be passed all the way through.

“It’s my expectation that the citizens of the county will follow the example of their leadership and that we will see greater compliance with the face covering order and over time we will see a gradual reduction in the incidents of COVID 19 within our county," Einterz said.

