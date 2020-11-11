St. Joe basketball star JR Konieczny stay home, signs with Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joe high school basketball guard JR Konieczny officially signed to play basketball for Mike Brey at Notre Dame today.

The 6′7″ guard has been committed to the Irish since August of 2019 but he’s been on Brey’s radar far longer.

The Irish have watched Konieczny play ever since he was 13 years old.

The four-star recruit says he can’t wait to start playing college hoops and hopes to make an impact for the Notre Dame men’s basketball program any way he can.

“Honestly, I am just hoping I can go in there and do anything that they want me to do and that they ask of me to do," Konieczny said. " I have the body to pretty much fill in any position so looking forward to just going there and hopefully do whatever they want me to do. They are just telling me just to keep working. They like what they see so far so I am just going to keep doing what I am doing. Hopefully it works out for me.”

Konieczny also hopes fellow Michiana high school basketball star Blake Wesley from Riley High School follows him to Notre Dame. Konieczny says he’s been trying to get Wesley to sign with the Irish ever since he committed.

Wesley was there at Konieczny’s signing day. Wesley says he knows where’s he’s going and will announce in December. Notre Dame is in the final six schools Wesley is considering.

