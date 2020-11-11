Advertisement

Project proposed to combat Silver Beach erosion

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - We’re learning St. Joseph, Michigan will partner with Berrien County to pay for a proposed erosion control project.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald Palladium, the project will combat erosion near the south end of Silver Beach.

The city will offer to contribute 50 percent of the project cost or a maximum of over $65,000 to be paid from the capital improvement fund.

The Berrien County Board of Commissioners is expected to approve the project tomorrow.

