Police investigating deadly crash in LaPorte County

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in LaPorte County overnight.

It happened just after 2:50 this morning on County Road 1100 west just north of Earl Road.

Police say a pickup truck went off the roadway and hit a NIPSCO utility pole, along with a tree and a fence.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Matthew Moore of LaPorte, was trapped inside the truck and died at the scene.

Toxicology test results are pending.

