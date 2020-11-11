Police investigating deadly crash in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in LaPorte County overnight.

It happened just after 2:50 this morning on County Road 1100 west just north of Earl Road.

Police say a pickup truck went off the roadway and hit a NIPSCO utility pole, along with a tree and a fence.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Matthew Moore of LaPorte, was trapped inside the truck and died at the scene.

Toxicology test results are pending.

