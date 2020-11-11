Police investigating deadly crash in LaPorte County
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in LaPorte County overnight.
It happened just after 2:50 this morning on County Road 1100 west just north of Earl Road.
Police say a pickup truck went off the roadway and hit a NIPSCO utility pole, along with a tree and a fence.
The driver, identified as 32-year-old Matthew Moore of LaPorte, was trapped inside the truck and died at the scene.
Toxicology test results are pending.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.