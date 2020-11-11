Advertisement

Plenty of sunshine, but limited heat Wednesday

Temperatures drop from above average to below average in just 12 hours
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW DAILY RECORD HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 10TH: 75° on Tuesday (old record: 71° set in 1999)

No damage reports from last night. Max wind gust of 52mph reported at SB Airport.

TODAY:

A chilly start! Wake up temperatures in the low 40s. Plenty of sunshine, but limited heat. We’re dry by daybreak with clearing skies. Afternoon highs reach the upper 40s.

THURSDAY:

Pleasant, but cool. Highs in the middle 50s with sunny skies and a mild breeze.

St. Joseph County Council Passes Amended Face Mask Ordinance
