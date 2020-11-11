Penn’s Kaitlyn Costner signs to play basketball for Ohio State

PENN TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn High School girls basketball star Kaitlyn Costner will be taking her talents to Columbus.

Costner signed her letter of intent to join the Ohio State Buckeyes.

She transferred from Elkhart Central at the beginning of last year and wasn’t eligible until playoffs, but she made a major impact during their semi-state run.

“It’s super special,”Costner said. “Last season...tested me mentally for sure but my coaches, my teammates, they all had my back and stuff. Seeing where I came now, I’m super proud of myself and I’m glad that this is happening so it’s really good.”

Costner says she chose Ohio State because she loves the coaching staff and that it was the perfect fit for her.

“I’m super excited,” Penn head coach Kristi Ulrich said. “It’s just fantastic to see how every has sort of come full circle and all of her hard work that she has put in to the game and just continue to evolve as a player and to get this fantastic opportunity to be able to play not only at the division one level but also in the Big Ten is really exciting for her.”

Costner is rated as the 5th best prospect in Indiana on Prep Girls Hoops for the Class of 2021.

