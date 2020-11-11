Penn firefighter returns from deployment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local firefighter is back on duty after completing a one-year tour in Syria and Iraq as a flight medic.

Sergeant Ron Johnson, who’s the chief of EMS for the Penn Township Fire Station, is back from serving in the Army National Guard for about 366 days.

Chief Johnson was part of an Army medivac unit from Indiana.

Johnson enlisted in the Army back in January of 2003 and, since then, he’s been deployed about three times.

He’s been working at the fire station since August of 2015.

Today was his first day back at the station, right before Veteran’s Day, and says it’s cool to be home.

“Veteran’s Day for me actually has a dual meaning, it’s actually my anniversary. My wife and I got married on November 11, 2011, she’s also a veteran. So for us it’s a dual meaning, it’s time obviously reflecting on our marriage and our relationship and also our friends we deployed with and all of the generations that came before us to build the military to what it is now and our country as well,” Johnson said.

During his Army tour in the Middle East, Johnson was on an American Army base that came under attack by Iranian missiles.

