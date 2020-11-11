Notre Dame leaves historic win over Clemson in the rear view mirror

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is fresh off a once in a life-time victory as the Fighting Irish topped No.1 Clemson 47-40 in double overtime last weekend.

However, the Irish say they are done reflecting on the win and are on to Boston College.

“If I am being honest, the game is in the past,” Irish offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg said. “We need to play BC. BC is a great team. They have a great defense, great offense.”

The Notre Dame football team has a rule that they can celebrate a victory for 24 hours. Once the 24 hours are over, that game - win or lose - is as good as done. The Irish definitely celebrated the win, and enjoyed doing so.

Brian Kelly said this week the team needs to have a focus as they prepare for Boston College.

The players say they are locked in on their preparation for the Eagles. They say the historic win over Clemson is in the rear view mirror.

“We can’t just go back and not (stick) to our old ways," Irish defensive end Ade Ogundeji said. "We can’t just forget about it. We can’t just go around our day and focus on what we have at task. We have to focus on BC. BC is a good team. They played Clemson very well when they played them. They are a good team and they are highly capable. So we need to go out and play hard just like we did against Clemson.”

Notre Dame is set to take on Boston College in the Holy War Saturday at 3:30 PM. The game will be shown on ABC.

