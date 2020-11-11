Mishawaka woman honors her 95-year-old WWII veteran grandfather

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka woman wrote a tribute to her grandfather to honor him on Veteran’s Day. Titling it “Dancing through Life: My Favorite WWII Veteran 75 Years Later,” Erin Yazel says she wanted to express to her grandpa, Robert Bohyer, her gratitude for his military service and impact on the family.

“Many times I don’t think we say wonderful things often enough while people are alive,” said Yazel.

In the letter, she described how her 95-year-old grandfather has made history come alive for her teenage children. Still living independently in Lima, Ohio, Bohyer flew 35 missions as a staff sergeant tail gunner on the famed B-17 Flying Fortress, including the 5 Grand (the 5,000th B-17 made by Boeing). He had some close calls with death: the enemy shot up his bomber, barely missing his head; another time, the B-17 coasted 1,000 feet above the English Channel, making a landing with two engines.

Of his Air Force service, Bohyer remarked: “It was important at the time, and the good thing about it is I came back. A lot of them didn’t come back. It was exciting and all that – but I wouldn’t want to do it again.”

Keeping him buoyant following the war and all the years throughout was his faith and lighthearted outlook on life along with his sense of humor and passion for dancing.

“When I was trying to think of how to describe my grandpa now, he dances through life,” Erin said.

Robert Bohyer still loves to garden and paint. Age hasn’t stopped him: he roller-skated until his late 70s, rode a bicycle with a handlebar basket that held his dog until his 80s, and he hopes to resume dancing after the pandemic.

“[I gotta] live another 25 years!” he said.

Becky Yazel says there’s hardly a dull moment with her father.

“I just pray he lives to be 105! You know, I just love him to death,” said Yazel.

Bohyer was awarded several honors following World War II, including an air medal (three oak clusters) plus seven battle stars.

