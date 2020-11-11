Advertisement

Michigan reports 6,008 new coronavirus cases, 42 deaths

Michigan coronavirus
Michigan coronavirus(WLUC/MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 6,008 new coronavirus cases for Wednesday. Officials also reported 42 new deaths.

There have been 7,766 deaths and 229,285 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 84 more coronavirus deaths, 6,473 more cases reported.

Sunday and Monday: 62 more coronavirus deaths, 9,010 more cases reported. *Note on cases (11/09/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, November 7th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,505 per day.

Saturday: 65 more coronavirus deaths, 6,225 more cases reported.

Thursday: 51 more coronavirus deaths, 5,710 more cases reported.

Wednesday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 4,101 more cases reported.

Tuesday: 43* more coronavirus deaths, 3,106 more cases reported.

St. Joseph County has had 24 (+1) deaths and 1,664 (+91) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 26 (+1) deaths and 1,333 (+27) confirmed and probable cases.

Berrien County has had 93 (+3) deaths and 3,629 (-180) confirmed and probable cases.

