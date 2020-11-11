Advertisement

Medical Moment: Imaging ends 4 years of fracture pain

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This teenage girl broke her arm.

But that was just the beginning of the problem that took more than four years to fix.

That story is in today’s Medical Moment.

Forearm fractures account for more than 40 percent of all childhood fractures.

A child’s bone is expected to heal more quickly and better than adult bones.

But when one girl’s injury healed, it actually caused more problems.

Martie Salt has details on the surgical technique that saved her forearm.

Forearm fractures are the second leading cause of fractures in children, second to broken collarbones.

In adults, arm fractures account for nearly half of all broken bones.

