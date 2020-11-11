Local hospitals running out of health care workers as COVID-19 cases surge

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - For many health officials across Michiana, November has been a record setting month for all the wrong reasons.

“We’re definitely seeing a continuing increase in the number of cases that are being reported," Berrien County Health Officer Nicki Britten said Wednesday.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Britten says local hospitals could potentially run out of health care workers if cases continue to rise.

“I don’t want to speak on behalf of our health care system but I do know that there are many openings available. I am not sure if there is turnover due to COVID, if that is seasonal, but I do know that staff are being asked to do many things, in service to our community, and that is hard because those staff are very real people that have very real lives that have been impacted by COVID as well," Britten says.

In Berrien County, the average daily case count over the last seven days is now sits at 95 -- more than eight times than what it was during an eight week stretch between August and Septemeber, according to Britten.

In that same stretch, the county saw a seven-day average positivity rate of approximately three percent. That number now at whopping 15 percent, a five-fold increase putting a strain on health care workers at local hospitals.

“We don’t want to burn out our staff. We don’t want to burn out our most important resources," Britten explains.

And while many continue to work overtime to help limit the spread of the virus, officials continue to hone in on the very same things they have been preaching since the very beginning such as: washing hands, wearing a mask, physical distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

“We can certainly continue to live safely with the virus but we have seen a huge acceleration in cases demonstrating why we need to be diligent with those things.”

