Advertisement

Indiana reports 5,156 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths

MGN Image
MGN Image(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 5,156 more coronavirus cases and 31 more deaths on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 10.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,512 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 224,374 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 63 more coronavirus deaths and 4,879 more cases were reported.

Monday: 34 more coronavirus deaths and 4,213 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 43 more coronavirus deaths and 5,007 more cases were reported.

Friday: 37 more coronavirus deaths and 4,714 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 45 more coronavirus deaths and 4,462 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 25 more coronavirus deaths and 3,756 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 12,798 (+225) cases and 210 (+20) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 12,835 (+218) cases and 177 (+3) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 3,333 (+70) cases and 81 (+3) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 3,084 (+117) cases and 35 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 2,161 (+83) cases and 33 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,085 (+23) cases and 20 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 678 (+26) cases and 16 (+3) deaths.

Fulton County has had 578 (+22) cases and 14 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 279 (+5) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letter from Father Jenkins to ND Students
Health department and ND students respond after Fr. Jenkins letter
Khan owned and operated IOI, a seemingly successful payroll firm based in Elkhart County,...
16 News Now Investigates: Waiting for Payday
SJHS is seeing a dramatic increase in the number of Covid-19 patients.
St. Joseph Health System overcapacity, staffing strained due to Covid-19
St. Joseph County Council Passes Amended Face Mask Ordinance
St. Joseph County Council Passes Amended Face Mask Ordinance
As of Tuesday afternoon, 40 COVID-19 positive patients are hospitalized at Goshen Hospital with...
Elkhart County health officials call out for residents to step up amid record high hospitalizations

Latest News

Michigan coronavirus
Michigan reports 6,008 new coronavirus cases, 42 deaths
Six-year-old Sara Link holds up a sign thanking veterans as she stands with family members...
Veterans Day in 2020: quiet parades, somber virtual events amid virus surge
Amid a spike in COVID-19 deaths, morgues in El Paso County, Texas, are filled beyond capacity....
Texas tops 1 million cases as COVID-19 surge engulfs the US
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, a Russian medical worker administers a shot of...
Russia says COVID-19 vaccine is 92% effective on early data