Indiana reports 5,156 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths

Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 5,156 more coronavirus cases and 31 more deaths on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 10.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,512 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 224,374 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 63 more coronavirus deaths and 4,879 more cases were reported.

Monday: 34 more coronavirus deaths and 4,213 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 43 more coronavirus deaths and 5,007 more cases were reported.

Friday: 37 more coronavirus deaths and 4,714 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 45 more coronavirus deaths and 4,462 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 25 more coronavirus deaths and 3,756 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 12,798 (+225) cases and 210 (+20) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 12,835 (+218) cases and 177 (+3) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 3,333 (+70) cases and 81 (+3) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 3,084 (+117) cases and 35 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 2,161 (+83) cases and 33 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,085 (+23) cases and 20 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 678 (+26) cases and 16 (+3) deaths.

Fulton County has had 578 (+22) cases and 14 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 279 (+5) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

