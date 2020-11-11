Indiana Governor announces new targeted restrictions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As coronavirus cases continue to surge here in the Hoosier state, the governor is signing a new executive order-- ending Stage 5 of the ‘Back On Track Plan’.

When Indiana entered into Stage 5 of the ‘Back On Track Plan’, the 7 day positivity rate was at 3.5 percent.

Today, it stands at 10.3 percent-- up a full 6 percent. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced in the last hour that we are in the midst of a second surge and changes will be coming to the Hoosier state.

Beginning this weekend-- Indiana will be moving out of stage 5 and will be issuing tighter restrictions which could put much lower caps on gatherings.

Governor Holcomb will be signing an executive order with targeted restrictions based on the number of coronavirus cases in each county.

The new plan comes with some statewide guidelines but also gives room for local officials to decide what is allowed based on the current situation in their county.

This color-coded map the state released in the last few months will now be something to keep your eye on.

Counties in the orange range, which right now is most of the state, will cap social gatherings at 50, red counties can be capped at 25.

Those caps are for any gatherings inside or outside. Churches are exempt, but health officials are encouraging congregations to continue to have a plan and for people most at-risk to stay home.

Indiana county metrics for 11/11/2020 (WNDU)

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.