First Tee Benton Harbor to host virtual scholarship dinner

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - First Tee Benton Harbor will host a virtual scholarship dinner this year due to the pandemic.

All proceeds from the event will go toward participant scholarships. The event will be Nov. 18 from 7 - 7:30 p.m.

There will also be a silent auction starting Nov. 18 and ending Nov. 30. You can visit the silent auction website by clicking this link. The website will not work until the auction opens Nov. 18.

Both North Shore Inn and North Pier Brewing Company are participating in give-backs to the organization, with portions of purchases going towards First Tee Benton Harbor.

From First Tee Benton Harbor:

In a year of unmatched need and unexpected  challenges, First Tee — Benton Harbor is hosting a free virtual scholarship dinner from 7 pm –  7:30 pm on Wednesday, November 18th. All proceeds from the event will go towards  participant scholarships.  An online silent auction benefiting First Tee Benton Harbor will begin November 18th at 7 pm  and will conclude November 30th at 11:59 pm. The online silent auction can be found at the link  below: https://one.bidpal.net/ftbhvirtualscholarshipdinner

“At First Tee —Benton Harbor, we’ve adjusted and persevered to ensure we remain a resource  for youth in our community, providing programs that empower and encourage them during a  challenging year,” said Ebon Sanders, First Tee — Benton Harbor Executive Director. “Proceeds  from this auction will enable us to provide scholarships for our local youth for years to come.”     

First Tee is a youth development organization using golf as a catalyst for personal growth.  First Tee – Benton Harbor reaches more than 2,700 young people annually in Berrien County.   

First Tee will be kicking off awareness around the event beginning Tuesday, November 17.  North Shore Inn will be donating $2 to First Tee for every famous burger they sell, both for  pick-up orders and dine-in orders. In addition, North Pier Brewing Company will be donating  $1 from every pint sold. Both give-backs will run through Thursday, November 19.    

The give-back at North Shore is highlighted through First Tee’s “Nothing But Cup” video,  featuring Mya Miller and Jason Wright, current participants in the First Tee program. 

