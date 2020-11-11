Advertisement

Evidence conflicts with testimony in trial for man accused in murder of college professor

By Mark Peterson
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The prosecution rested its case on this the seventh day in the trial of accused murderer Winston Corbett.

16 News Now reporter Mark Peterson has been following this case closely and has the latest on today’s testimony.

Corbett told police he did not know the victim, Goshen College professor James Miller, didn’t know the Miller family, he had never been to Miller’s house and didn’t even know where they lived.

That conflicts with the alleged scientific evidence gathered at the crime scene back in October of 2011.

DNA collected from a baseboard in the foyer of the Miller home was tested.

According to testimony, barring the existence of an identical twin, the results showed a one in 1.5 sextillion chance that the material came from someone other than Winston Corbett.

The defense began its case this afternoon by calling its own DNA expert who questioned and criticized the states interpretation of the DNA data.

He claimed samples with mixed DNA were mis-read to exclude the possible presence of a third party on the scene.

Corbett was a teenaged high school student at the time of the murder who lived about a half mile from the crime scene.

Testimony indicates he went directly into the Navy after graduation.

