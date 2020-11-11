Elkhart County government goes virtual
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - All public meetings at the administrative offices in Goshen will be held virtually until further notice.
This is due to current trends in COVID infections.
The public is encouraged to attend meetings virtually and will not be allowed inside the building.
Details regarding how to participate will be available on the Elkhart County website.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.