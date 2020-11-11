Darden School reviving outdoor lab

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s no “box” involved.

Educators at South Bend’s Darden School are just big advocates of thinking outside.

A nature trail and two outdoor classrooms are being restored on a nine acre parcel behind the school.

The space has been around for decades but fell into disrepair.

The idea to restore the site came in March as the coronavirus forced students out of their school buildings.

“Actually when the pandemic started in March, you know, it was kind of a healing project for many teachers in the building,” said Darden Principal Patty Karban. “And because we miss the students in the classroom,” she added while fighting back tears.

Today volunteers cleared the outdoor classrooms of overgrown vegetation and rebuilt new benches. They also spread mulch along the trail.

The project calls for a bridge or boardwalk to be built over a marshy area so the space will again be accessible to students.

“How do you measure a tree if you don’t have a tape measure? You use angles. You use math. How do you write a poem? When you’re sitting out in the middle of the woods, the poems kind of flow a lot easier than sitting in a classroom,” claimed Ed Levy, who was a teacher at Darden when the trail was first established.

At a time when outdoors is considered safer than indoors, and field trips are forbidden, about a dozen of employees at the Mishawaka Lowe’s store provided lumber and labor to a project that has had a great deal of community support.

“Having over 400 students in school being able to enjoy this area out here. As a child myself I spent a lot of time out in the woods. I didn’t grow up in a city like these children do and I think it’s a great opportunity for them to experience nature,” said Lowe’s store manager Doug Marlow.

Students were not at Darden today but some art classes have already taken to the woods to paint rocks, and recess has occasionally been spent here.

“For them to go out in woods, for some of them it’s a totally new experience and they actually get a little bit scared. One of the kids thought we might see bears,” said Darden teacher Debbie Blower.

The site also features wooded, marshy and prairie lands.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.