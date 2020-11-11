Advertisement

Chillier Weather for a While

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BACK TO NORMAL... Temperatures over the next 10 days will be flirting with normal...going back and forth at times. But no more 70s are seen, and that probably means we’ll have to wait for spring. As for clouds, I see a lot of days that should have at least partly sunny skies. Many times this time of year, we end up with lots of lake-effect clouds...I don’t see that happening very often over the next week...

Tonight: Clear and becoming calm and colder. Low: 29, Wind: Mainly Calm

Thursday: Lots of sunshine with a comfortable afternoon. High: 54, Wind: S 5-10

Thursday night: Clear early, then becoming cloudy. Low:32

Friday: Colder...clouds early, then becoming sunny. High: 43

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letter from Father Jenkins to ND Students
Health department and ND students respond after Fr. Jenkins letter
Khan owned and operated IOI, a seemingly successful payroll firm based in Elkhart County,...
16 News Now Investigates: Waiting for Payday
SJHS is seeing a dramatic increase in the number of Covid-19 patients.
St. Joseph Health System overcapacity, staffing strained due to Covid-19
St. Joseph County Council Passes Amended Face Mask Ordinance
St. Joseph County Council Passes Amended Face Mask Ordinance
As of Tuesday afternoon, 40 COVID-19 positive patients are hospitalized at Goshen Hospital with...
Elkhart County health officials call out for residents to step up amid record high hospitalizations

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather
A wind chill likely in the 30s most of the day.
Plenty of sunshine, but limited heat Wednesday
Plenty of sunshine, but limited heat Wednesday
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 11-11-2020 First Alert Weather
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Colder Air Sweeping This Way...