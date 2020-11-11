Chillier Weather for a While

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BACK TO NORMAL... Temperatures over the next 10 days will be flirting with normal...going back and forth at times. But no more 70s are seen, and that probably means we’ll have to wait for spring. As for clouds, I see a lot of days that should have at least partly sunny skies. Many times this time of year, we end up with lots of lake-effect clouds...I don’t see that happening very often over the next week...

Tonight: Clear and becoming calm and colder. Low: 29, Wind: Mainly Calm

Thursday: Lots of sunshine with a comfortable afternoon. High: 54, Wind: S 5-10

Thursday night: Clear early, then becoming cloudy. Low:32

Friday: Colder...clouds early, then becoming sunny. High: 43

