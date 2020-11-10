YSB partners with The Lauber during Homeless Youth Awareness Month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County is partnering with The Lauber Kitchen & Bar for Homeless Youth Awareness Month.

During the month of November, $2 from every Lauber Burger purchased will go directly to YSB.

“All of our programs are really focused on intervening with young people to make sure that they find immediate safety, they can find stability, and then have an opportunity to reach their full potential,” said Christina McGovern of YSB St. Joseph County.

The Lauber Burger includes ground prime rib, white American cheese on a brioche bun and fries. A vegetarian option is available too.

“We wanted to show our support for the community and shine a light on something that is affecting every community, but especially ours,” said Gabe Torok, general manager of The Lauber.

