White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI

Team spokesman Scott Reifert said the White Sox were aware of the arrest when the 76-year-old La Russa was hired
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2014, file photo, former Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa stands with his Baseball Hall of Fame plaque before the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago. La Russa, the Hall of Famer who won a World Series championship with the Oakland Athletics and two more with the St. Louis Cardinals, is returning to manage the Chicago White Sox 34 years after they fired him, the team announced Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)(Matt Marton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been charged with driving under the influence. According to the Maricopa County Justice Courts website, the arrest occurred in February, but charges were filed on Oct. 28, one day before La Russa’s hiring was announced by the White Sox. Team spokesman Scott Reifert said the White Sox were aware of the arrest when the 76-year-old La Russa was hired.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

