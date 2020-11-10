White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI

chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been charged with driving under the influence. According to the Maricopa County Justice Courts website, the arrest occurred in February, but charges were filed on Oct. 28, one day before La Russa’s hiring was announced by the White Sox. Team spokesman Scott Reifert said the White Sox were aware of the arrest when the 76-year-old La Russa was hired.

