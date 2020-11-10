St. Joseph family recognized during National Adoption Month

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Jerry and Hillary Briolat raised five kids and fostered a dozen prior to being placed with brothers Jeremiah and Steven in 2012.

Right before the boys were going to a family placement and the Briolat’s 5th child was heading to college, plans changed.

“We were going to go to Cabo to celebrate being empty nesters, and the day before we left, the caseworker called and said the relative placement is not going to work out anymore. Will you adopt these children?” Hillary said.

The boys were adopted, and a few years later, the Briolats were asked to adopt the boys' newborn sister, Gabbi Grace.

“Having raised children, I think I still had some more dad left in me, so here I am," Jerry said.

The children are now 11, 10 and 5 years old, and the Briolats say they have learned a lot of life lessons along the way.

“I try to work a little harder at meeting people where there is some common ground and agreeing to disagree. With foster care, it’s caused me to be diversified," Jerry said.

Now they are being recognized by the state of Michigan in its 30 Days of Adoption Wishes.

“I don’t think we did anything extraordinary. I know a lot of adoptive families who have done the exact same thing that we have and even more," Hillary said.

For their wish, they are is getting family tickets for a trip that was canceled earlier this year.

With November being National Adoption Month, the Briolats are encouraging others to consider taking the leap they did.

“If you will get too attached to a kid, you are the perfect person to be a foster parent. Every child deserves to have unconditional love in their life. If they are in foster care, they probably have not experienced it," Hillary said.

“Everyone needs a mom and dad growing up. They absolutely do. I did. She did. They do now," Jerry said.

For more information about foster care in both Indiana, click here.

For more information about foster care in both Michigan, click here.

