Advertisement

South Bend Common Council encourages enforcing COVID-19 mandates

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In response to the rise of coronavirus cases in St. Joseph County, members of the South Bend Common Council unanimously approve a resolution that encourages local leaders and health departments to enforce mandates regarding the coronavirus.

Resolution 20-37 involves an open letter from the Medical Education Foundation that asks local businesses and political leaders to enforce mandates that can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

This includes the use of masks, social distancing and, of course, washing your hands.

The South Bend Common Council says they support open letter and urges officials in St. Joseph County to pass legislation to enforce health mandates in the area.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame tightening Covid testing rules, penalties after campus officials learn of weekend gatherings
Letter from Father Jenkins to ND Students
Health department and ND students respond after Fr. Jenkins letter
After Notre Dame’s historic football win against Clemson Saturday night, some Fighting Irish...
Notre Dame fans celebrating historic win against Clemson
The record surge of COVID-19 cases comes after St. Joseph County’s most infectious weekend...
Records continue to break as COVID-19 cases surge in Michiana
MGN Image
Indiana reports 4,213 new coronavirus cases, 34 more deaths

Latest News

This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
US allows 1st emergency use of a COVID-19 antibody drug
Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed cautious optimism over a coronavirus vaccine coming soon.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective
The record surge of COVID-19 cases comes after St. Joseph County’s most infectious weekend...
Records continue to break as COVID-19 cases surge in Michiana
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins