South Bend Common Council encourages enforcing COVID-19 mandates

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In response to the rise of coronavirus cases in St. Joseph County, members of the South Bend Common Council unanimously approve a resolution that encourages local leaders and health departments to enforce mandates regarding the coronavirus.

Resolution 20-37 involves an open letter from the Medical Education Foundation that asks local businesses and political leaders to enforce mandates that can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

This includes the use of masks, social distancing and, of course, washing your hands.

The South Bend Common Council says they support open letter and urges officials in St. Joseph County to pass legislation to enforce health mandates in the area.

