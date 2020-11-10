Records continue to break as COVID-19 cases surge in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Just nine days in, the month of November has already set pandemic highs and ICU bed lows.

“We have six days in-a-row with more than 200 cases," St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Mark Fox says.

“With the number of patients going up, we are seeing more patients in the ICU," Dr. Dale Patterson, Beacon Memorial Vice President of Medical Affairs, explains.

The record surge of COVID-19 cases not only coming from St. Joseph County’s most infectious weekend since the pandemic with 822 positive cases, but also from the record pace of patients at local hospitals like Beacon Memorial in South Bend.

“Unfortunately, we hit another new record today. We have 144 patients positive for COVID in our health system and the numbers continue to go up every day," Patterson says.

Where the numbers are going down are ICU bed availability.

According to the Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard, nearly half of ICU beds in District 2, which includes Fulton, Elkhart, Pulaski, Marshall, Kosciusko, Starke and St. Joseph Counties, are in use by COVID-19 patients, causing both time and space to be taken away from daily hospital procedures.

“Staff is a big issue and we started to redeploy some of the more routine procedures and some of the things that potentially can be delayed," Patterson says.

Among the great concern for the 245 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in District 2, comes a striking statistic from Fox.

“The last week has accounted for 13.5 percent of all COVID-19 infections in St. Joseph County," Fox says.

Goshen Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer calling Elkhart County’s current COVID status the worst it’s ever seen.

“Today is the most dangerous day of the epidemic so far for catching the coronavirus in Elkhart County. Over half the patients in our hospital are in isolation and the total number of patients in the hospital is at record levels.”

The record level surge something Patterson says will continue to rise if CDC guidelines are not taken seriously.

“Unfortunately, the worst is yet to come. But the more we do now to prevent the spread, the better we can make it in the long run,” Patterson says.

Fox says he suspects the rise in COVID cases are from recent Halloween gatherings and expects cases to continue to increase after gatherings formulated following Notre Dame’s historic win against Clemson on Saturday night.

