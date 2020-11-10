Record-breaking heat Tuesday before storms arrive late

NEW DAILY RECORD HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 9TH: 77° on Monday (old record: 75° set in 1999)

Potentially setting another record Tuesday with a high of 72° (old record: 71° set in 1999)

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy, windy, dry. Winds ranging 20-30mph at times with temperatures warming into the middle 70s. Storms hold off until after 10pm. For our western counties, there is a Marginal Risk of severe weather, but with limited daytime heating, thanks to thicker cloud cover, we’re unlikely to experience anything severe.. Heavy rain and strong winds expected from 10pm-1am.

WEDNESDAY:

Plenty of sunshine, but limited heat. We’re dry by daybreak with clearing skies. Afternoon highs reach the upper 40s.

THURSDAY:

Pleasant, but cool. Highs in the middle 50s with sunny skies and a mild breeze.

