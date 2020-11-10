Portage Manor administrator awarded Hero Award for dedication to residents

PORTAGE, Ind. (WNDU) - Homes for Heros honored the administrator at Portage Manor with a Hero Award for her dedication to residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robyn Challinor earned the award for the outstanding work she’s done to make sure the people in her care are staying safe.

She started this role in 2016 and said this year brought on completely new challenges.

Surrounded by her coworkers, Robyn humbly accepted the award while thanking those who are part of her team.

“I’ve asked so much of them and they show up every day and they give it 100%. They’re a great group of people--a unique group--that show up and give a lot of heart. So, it’s not just a job for us. This is very personal, and we care very much about this home and these people,” said Challinor.

Challinor joins a handful of others in the Michiana area to receive this award in 2020 for their service during the pandemic.

