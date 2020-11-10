Advertisement

PHM agrees to new teacher contract for school year

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Board approves a new teachers' contract that changes the salary range and increases hourly pay for substitute teachers.

Under the new agreement, which will last until June 30th of 2021, the salary range for PHM teachers will be $41,000 to $71,048.

All teachers who’ve completed one or more years of experience will receive combinations of a base salary increase, and a one-time stipend.

As for substitute teachers, their hourly paid rate will now be $120 per day for retired teachers, and $220 per day after 15 days in the same assignment.

The rate will be $95 per day for anyone with at least 60 credit hours of higher education, and $125 per day after 15 days if you have a valid substitute permit.

