Patience is key for late Irish bloomers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend, Notre Dame will play Boston College and against former Irish quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who transferred to BC back in January.

The transfer worked quite well for Jurkovec who is now the starting quarterback instead of the QB in waiting behind Ian Book.

Transfer is sometimes the option but staying put is also an option as well. That is certainly the case for wide receivers Javon McKinley and Avery Davis.

McKinley didn’t record his first catch until 2019, his fourth year on campus. Davis switched positions three times before earning a primary role in the offense.

“My mother always told us to never quit and that was just on my mind," Davis said. "I know I had unfinished business at this school. I knew I was going to graduate so everyday I just came to work. That’s been my mindset. I think preparation finally met opportunity and I capitalized on it.”

Last Saturday against Clemson, both wide receivers showed out. McKinley hauled in five receptions for 102 yards, while Davis recorded four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Their patience paid off.

“That’s what you want in your program," Irish head coach Brian Kelly said. "You want to see guys later in their careers continuing to see their development and that to me, people so many times talk about hallmark moments, I look at it from a different perspective. To me, program development is when your older players are still developing and when they get a chance to play, can play championship level football.”

Kelly hopes not just McKinley and Davis but the entire Notre Dame football program can continue to play on a championship level on Saturday against Boston College.

That will be a 3:30 PM kick on ABC.

