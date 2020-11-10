Michigan reports 6,473 new COVID-19 cases, 84* deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 6,473 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday. Officials also reported 84 new deaths, which includes 25 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

*Note on cases (11/09/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, November 7th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,505 per day.

There have been 7,6724 deaths and 223,277 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Saturday: 65 more coronavirus deaths, 6,225 more cases reported.

Thursday: 51 more coronavirus deaths, 5,710 more cases reported.

Wednesday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 4,101 more cases reported.

Tuesday: 43* more coronavirus deaths, 3,106 more cases reported.

Monday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 6,709* more cases reported. (*Note on cases (11/02/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 31st. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~3354 per day.)

St. Joseph County has had 23 (+0) deaths and 1,573 (+31) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 25 (+0) deaths and 1,306 (+27) confirmed and probable cases.

Berrien County has had 90 (+1) deaths and 3,809 (-241) confirmed and probable cases.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.