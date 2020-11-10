Michigan lawmakers announce legislation to aid military members, veterans

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and state lawmakers have announced legislation to reduce professional license barriers for veterans and military members ahead of Veterans Day.

The bipartisan legislation will make it easier for current military personnel, veterans and their families to find work and get a good education.

Service members will be eligible if they hold a valid occupational license in another state, are in good standing with no pending disciplinary action, and demonstrate competency in their profession through education, training and/or work experience.

“Our military members put their lives on the line for our families. And we, as leaders, have a duty to ensure that those military families have the support they need. Especially when our military members return home. And that means ensuring a great education and paths to good jobs so they can sustain their families,” said Whitmer.

In addition to helping the military, the governor says it will help the state’s economy.

