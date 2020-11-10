Advertisement

Medical Moment: Repairing rotator cuffs with stem cells

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In today’s Medical Moment, using your own stem cells for a speedy recovery.

Stem cells have been around for a while, with claims of helping patients heal faster.

But is it really true?

Martie Salt has details on a new study focused on rotator cuff surgery.

Dr. Verma says patients in the study used their own stem cells.

He says their own is best, but if they have cancer or a blood disease where they don’t make cells normally, a donor could be considered in the future.

The stem cell treatment is still experimental, so insurance does not cover it.

