Local Diocese reacts to former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s investigation

FILE- In This Wednesday, March 4, 2015, file photo, Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick speaks...
FILE- In This Wednesday, March 4, 2015, file photo, Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick speaks during a memorial service in South Bend, Ind. Pope Francis has accepted U.S. prelate Theodore McCarrick’s offer to resign from the College of Cardinals following allegations of sexual abuse, including one involving an 11-year-old boy, and ordered him to conduct a “life of prayer and penance” in a home to be designated by the pontiff until a church trial is held, the Vatican said Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, Pool, File)(KCRG)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A report into former American Cardinal Theodore McCarrick points to failings by Popes, Vatican Officials and Senior U.S Clerics who let him rise through the Catholic ranks despite repeated allegations of sexual misconduct.

McCarrick was expelled from the Roman Catholic Priesthood last year after a Vatican investigation found him guilty of sex crimes against minors and adults and abuse of power.

The Vatican had reports dating back to 1999 that McCarrick’s behavior was problematic, yet he continued to rise in power.

Evidence the former Archbishop of Washington, D.C. had abused minors when he was a priest in the 1970s did not surface until 2017.

At the same time, the U.S. Church hierarchy was aware of consistent rumors about the sex abuse, even after McCarrick became a Bishop in the early 1980s.

The Diocese of Kalamazoo released the following statement regarding the Vatican’s report on former Cardinal McCarrick.

The bishop says quote, “I reaffirm my request for all of us to unite together in prayer especially for those who are survivors of clergy sexual abuse. Let us continue our diligent efforts to do everything we can to protect all god’s children and to root out the evil and sin of sexual abuse.”

The Diocese says they continue to train and background check all our volunteers.

They also encourage anyone with information to contact the Michigan Attorney General’s hotline number.

