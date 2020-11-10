Indiana reports 4,879 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 4,879 more coronavirus cases and 63 more deaths on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 9.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,481 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 219,338 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 34 more coronavirus deaths and 4,213 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 43 more coronavirus deaths and 5,007 more cases were reported.

Friday: 37 more coronavirus deaths and 4,714 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 45 more coronavirus deaths and 4,462 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 25 more coronavirus deaths and 3,756 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 50 more coronavirus deaths and 2,951 more cases were reported.

Monday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 3,080 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 12,573 (+241) cases and 190 (+3) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 12,630 (+190) cases and 174 (+4) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 3,265 (+76) cases and 78 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 2,970 (+62) cases and 35 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 2,079 (+55) cases and 33 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,063 (+18) cases and 19 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 651 (+11) cases and 13 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 556 (+23) cases and 14 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 274 (+14) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

