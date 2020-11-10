Advertisement

How Brian Kelly celebrated the big win over No. 1 Clemson

He says he went home and did not talk football with his family
In a normal year, Division 1 football programs are allowed to have 85 scholarships on the roster.
In a normal year, Division 1 football programs are allowed to have 85 scholarships on the roster.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The win against Clemson was not just the biggest win in Brian Kelly’s career, tt was the biggest win for the Notre Dame football program in a generation.

The last Fighting Irish win against the No. 1 team in the country, prior to Saturday, came in 1993 against Florida State.

So how did Brian Kelly celebrate this monumental win? He says he went home and did not talk football with his family.

Kelly says his college aged kids asked for money. Good timing on their part. His wife, Paqui, laid out a laundry list of chores for him to do on Sunday.

Kelly says he went to bed earlier so he could do his chores, but he did get a moment to soak it all in eventually.

“I think what you think about more than anything else is the players and how they sacrificed so much during this time of covid,” Kelly said. “For them to give up so much and not have a real senior day and not really have the kind of things that other seniors have had. It’s been so odd. There were so many emotions and I think most of it was centered around our veteran players and all of our players who worked so hard to get to that moment.”

The moments that transpired inside Notre Dame Stadium on November 7th 2020 will be remembered by Kelly, the players and Irish football fans forever.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame tightening Covid testing rules, penalties after campus officials learn of weekend gatherings
The double overtime win is Notre Dame's first victory over a No. 1 team in 27 years.
No. 4 Notre Dame beats No. 1 Clemson in double overtime
House fire in Osceola; unclear if cats made it out safely
House fire in Osceola; unclear if cats made it out safely
FILE - This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Alex Trebek presenting an award at the 46th annual...
Jeopardy host Alex Trebek dies at age 80
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 9%.
Indiana reports 36 more coronavirus deaths, 4,689 new cases

Latest News

Kelly did say when he made his proclamation to his team that the fans would storm the field to...
Brian Kelly does not expect fans post-game celebration to affect Notre Dame football team
Kelly feels like he’s got a good idea of what his team will look like this fall
Brian Kelly named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week
The first ACC weekly honor for Banks and Owusu-Koramoah, it is Williams' third weekly honor...
Williams, Banks, Owusu-Koramoah all earn weekly ACC honors after Clemson win
Doerer was 5-5 on PAT and 4-5 on FGA
Irish kicker Jonathan Doerer named Lou Groza Star of the Week