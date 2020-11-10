How Brian Kelly celebrated the big win over No. 1 Clemson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The win against Clemson was not just the biggest win in Brian Kelly’s career, tt was the biggest win for the Notre Dame football program in a generation.

The last Fighting Irish win against the No. 1 team in the country, prior to Saturday, came in 1993 against Florida State.

So how did Brian Kelly celebrate this monumental win? He says he went home and did not talk football with his family.

Kelly says his college aged kids asked for money. Good timing on their part. His wife, Paqui, laid out a laundry list of chores for him to do on Sunday.

Kelly says he went to bed earlier so he could do his chores, but he did get a moment to soak it all in eventually.

“I think what you think about more than anything else is the players and how they sacrificed so much during this time of covid,” Kelly said. “For them to give up so much and not have a real senior day and not really have the kind of things that other seniors have had. It’s been so odd. There were so many emotions and I think most of it was centered around our veteran players and all of our players who worked so hard to get to that moment.”

The moments that transpired inside Notre Dame Stadium on November 7th 2020 will be remembered by Kelly, the players and Irish football fans forever.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.