Grant funding given to small minority businesses

Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Black Expo is partnering with Flagstar Bank to provide $175,000 in grant funding to small minority businesses in South Bend and Fort Wayne that are in need of immediate relief.

The grant application period started Monday and it will end on November 20th at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Recipients of the grants will be announced on December 4th.

