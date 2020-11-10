Advertisement

Fighting Irish shift focus to Boston College after big Clemson win

Kelly says the key this week is to work with a purpose and put together some really productive practices
Kelly says the key this week is to work with a purpose and put together some really productive...
Kelly says the key this week is to work with a purpose and put together some really productive practices.(Notre Dame Athletics)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish are on to Boston College. Obviously, the Notre Dame win over No. 1 Clemson was huge, but Brian Kelly has said repeatedly Notre Dame’s goal is to win the ACC Championship and the National Championship - which they haven’t done yet.

Kelly says the key this week is to work with a purpose and put together some really productive practices.

Kelly says there are a number of areas that need to get cleaned up in all three phases of the game.

“The constant application of our process starts with the ability to understand how important each day is in our preparation,” Kelly said. “In the weight room today. The ability to be in the training room yesterday to get guys back. We’ve got a lot of work to clean up. We have to be a better football team.”

Of course for Irish fans, Notre Dame playing Boston College after a big win is not the prettiest sight.

After a 10-0 start in 1993 and an 8-0 start in 2002 following big wins against highly ranked Florida State teams, Notre Dame was beaten by Boston College.

They certainly hope history does not repeat itself this weekend. Kickoff between Notre Dame and BC is set for 3:30 PM on ABC.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame tightening Covid testing rules, penalties after campus officials learn of weekend gatherings
The double overtime win is Notre Dame's first victory over a No. 1 team in 27 years.
No. 4 Notre Dame beats No. 1 Clemson in double overtime
House fire in Osceola; unclear if cats made it out safely
House fire in Osceola; unclear if cats made it out safely
FILE - This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Alex Trebek presenting an award at the 46th annual...
Jeopardy host Alex Trebek dies at age 80
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 9%.
Indiana reports 36 more coronavirus deaths, 4,689 new cases

Latest News

In a normal year, Division 1 football programs are allowed to have 85 scholarships on the roster.
How Brian Kelly celebrated the big win over No. 1 Clemson
Kelly did say when he made his proclamation to his team that the fans would storm the field to...
Brian Kelly does not expect fans post-game celebration to affect Notre Dame football team
Kelly feels like he’s got a good idea of what his team will look like this fall
Brian Kelly named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week
The first ACC weekly honor for Banks and Owusu-Koramoah, it is Williams' third weekly honor...
Williams, Banks, Owusu-Koramoah all earn weekly ACC honors after Clemson win