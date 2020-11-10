Fighting Irish shift focus to Boston College after big Clemson win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish are on to Boston College. Obviously, the Notre Dame win over No. 1 Clemson was huge, but Brian Kelly has said repeatedly Notre Dame’s goal is to win the ACC Championship and the National Championship - which they haven’t done yet.

Kelly says the key this week is to work with a purpose and put together some really productive practices.

Kelly says there are a number of areas that need to get cleaned up in all three phases of the game.

“The constant application of our process starts with the ability to understand how important each day is in our preparation,” Kelly said. “In the weight room today. The ability to be in the training room yesterday to get guys back. We’ve got a lot of work to clean up. We have to be a better football team.”

Of course for Irish fans, Notre Dame playing Boston College after a big win is not the prettiest sight.

After a 10-0 start in 1993 and an 8-0 start in 2002 following big wins against highly ranked Florida State teams, Notre Dame was beaten by Boston College.

They certainly hope history does not repeat itself this weekend. Kickoff between Notre Dame and BC is set for 3:30 PM on ABC.

