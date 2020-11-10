Elkhart County health officials call out for residents to step up amid record high hospitalizations

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - On the day after Elkhart County surpassed it’s neighboring county of St. Joseph for total cases, Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Nafziger says he is overwhelmed with the record number of patients being hospitalized for COVID-19.

“It is unprecedented and I just asked one of our nurses about how she was doing and she said, ‘I have no words.’"

Since the start of the pandemic, Goshen Hospital reports 442 hospital admissions, 401disharged, with 46 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 40 COVID-19 positive patients are hospitalized with the majority of them in isolation.

“When you only have 100 beds, and you have 40 plus people occupying those beds with COVID is a problem," Nafziger says.

And as many gear up for the holidays, the seven-day positivity rate appears not to be going down, especially in Elkhart County.

When compared to the national average of 8.3 percent, and state average of 9.6 percent, Elkhart County is a staggering 14.6 percent -- more than six points higher than the average rate across the country.

“The schools aren’t primarily to blame, the colleges may not be primarily to blame, the businesses may not be primarily to blame, but everybody is not doing all they can to interrupt the spread of this virus.”

But with only a county death rate of 1.3 percent, why worry? Because for starters, 1.3 percent of Elkhart County’s estimated 206,000 population equals out to roughly 2,700 lives that could be lost if everyone were to become infected with the virus.

If that number is not convincing enough, apply that same death rate of 1.3 percent to the over 300 million people across the country and the U.S. could possibly face the death of more than three million people.

“Even at a half of a percent, it’s too many people are dying. It’s too many people for the health care system to take care of. We need to pull together and do the right things based on science and the basic health messaging we have," Nafziger says.

Five percent of health care workers at Goshen Hospital are currently unable to work because of having to isolation and quarantine, according to Nafziger.

Nafziger says he hopes Elkhart County residents can turn the trends around by wearing their masks, washing their hands, and avoiding large gatherings while maintaining physical distancing.

