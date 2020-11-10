Advertisement

Colder Air Sweeping This Way...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BACK TO REALITY!!! We all knew it couldn’t last...the warmth will be leaving us overnight, and that should be the last 70 degree day until spring. A strong cold front will blast through our area later this evening. A line of gusty thunderstorms will be just ahead of the front, and there would be a very small risk of severe weather (damaging winds). Once the front goes by, we drop into the upper 30s by morning, and the colder air will be here to stay for a while. We have another chance for showers late Saturday, Saturday night and early Sunday. Other than that, not much going on once the storms move through later this evening...

Tonight: Spotty showers early this evening north and west. A gusty t’storm is likely after 8pm, and perhaps as late as 10pm in our eastern areas. Then much colder air sweeps in. Low: 39, Wind: WSW 15-35

Wednesday: Some clouds around early, then sunny and much chillier. High: 48, Wind: NW 7-14

Wednesday night: Clear and quite cold. Low: 29

Thursday: A frosty start, then lots of sunshine and comfortable. High: 52

